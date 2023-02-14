Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire Could Leave Club In Summer

England international Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The 29-year-old’s game time has severely reduced ever since Erik ten Hag took charge of the Old Trafford-based outfit. Manchester United paid a record fee for a defender, splashing £ 80 million in 2019 to secure his services from Leicester City. Fast forward to the present and Maguire hasn’t had the smoothest ride. It is now believed that Manchester United may have to sell him for half the rate at which they purchased him. West Ham United were interested in a January loan move, whereas Serie A giants Inter Milan are considered serious admirers of Harry Maguire.

The England international came into the limelight after some commendable performances at Leicester City. Maguire proved to be a sturdy presence at the back, and it was only a matter of time before one of the top clubs came calling. The Red Devils splashed the cash, but a lack of consistency and frequent errors at the back has made him an unreliable figure on several occasions. Harry Maguire has fallen down the pecking order with the Dutch manager preferring Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the central defensive partnership. Ten Hag even chose Luke Shaw ahead of Maguire at centre-back.

The 29-year-old has played 163 games for United across all competitions to date. During that time, he has scored seven goals and provided five assists. Harry Maguire has come close on a few occasions but is yet to get his hands on a major trophy in a Manchester United jersey. Maguire’s current contract with the club runs until 2025, with the England captain earning a weekly wage of £180,000 a week.

If the current reports are anything to go by, Manchester United will have to take a significant loss on this transfer, however, it could help remove a substantial amount from their wage bills. With Man United competing across several competitions, Harry Maguire could get his fair share of opportunities to showcase his value before the end of the season.

In his post-match conference after their victory against Leeds United, Maguire spoke about his current state, “I’m still getting my minutes. Everyone wants to start games, and it’s disappointing when you don’t. You have four international centre-backs at this club and there will always be two who are unhappy. I just have to be ready when the chance comes."

There seems to be a squad overhaul taking place at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. As a result, Harry Maguire may have to look for a new abode at the end of the season.

