Manchester United Eye Move for This Atletico Madrid Winger

Manchester United are making great progress under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have been a consistent attacking threat coupled with their quick incisive passing to tear through opposition defences. There is still room for much progress, and the Old Trafford outfit would need some more players to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal who possess great squad depth.

According to a report by AS via SportsWitness, winger Yannick Carrasco could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The report also states that Manchester United are attentive to this situation. Carrasco has fallen down the pecking order at Wanda Metropolitano, with his current contract running up to the summer of 2024. As a result, the player could be available for a reasonable price at the end of the season. It is understood that there could be a chance of signing him for less than €20 million.

The 29-year-old has played 246 matches for Los Colchoneros across all competitions to date, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists in the process. The Belgian international’s versatility has to be one of his biggest assets. Carrasco can operate as a winger and a full-back. He can play on either wing coupled with a dogged determination and work ethic.

Ever since the arrival of ten Hag, the Old Trafford outfit have supported the Dutch manager by backing him in the market. They spent a significant amount in purchasing the likes of Casemiro, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. It is also believed that the Red Devils could be looking for a fire sale as part of their squad overhaul. This move could see as many as six players leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The list includes some top names like Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial. Fringe players such as Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, and Donny van de Beek could also be headed for the exit. In such a case, Man Utd would be looking for some fresh faces to make an impact.

Carrasco would help add some squad depth to this Manchester United team, fitting seamlessly into different positions. His current dynamic with Diego Simeone’s side means that Manchester United could land him for a bargain deal, should they play their hand smartly.

