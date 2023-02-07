Manchester United Eye Move for West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice to Bolster Squad

Manchester United have so far signed a few new faces since the appointment of Erik ten Hag in April last year. The English club, under Ten Hag, acquired the services of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka and Lisandro Martinez. In January, the club secured loan deals for Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland. Now it seems that the Old Trafford-based outfit have already started their preparations to bolster the midfield. Manchester United have been heavily linked with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Attackers Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are already on Manchester United’s radar and signing a sturdy midfielder like Rice will only help the Premier League outfit in strengthening the squad.

West Ham United manager David Moyes had recently opened up on Declan Rice’s possible transfer move at the end of the season. Moyes expressed that Rice will undoubtedly set a British transfer record if he decides to leave West Ham United. “Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He will be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham," David Moyes said. The former Manchester United manager also expressed his desire to retain Rice in the squad next season.

Advertisement

Manchester United are not the only club trying to lure Declan Rice. Another Premier League club, Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign the 24-year-old. According to media reports, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was keen to land Rice during the January transfer window. The transfer might not have taken place in January but the Gunners still remain to be the frontrunners to sign the English midfielder.

West Ham United have been desperate to sign a new contract with Declan Rice since last year. In May 2022, the 24-year-old reportedly had turned down West Ham’s eight-year contract offer worth £83million. Rice is set to be out of contract next year.

Declan Rice made his first-team debut for West Ham United in a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley in May 2016. He has so far represented the London-based club 222 times. In the international circuit, Rice has till now featured in 39 matches for the Three Lions.

Read all the Latest Sports News here