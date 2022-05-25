Manchester United Finish Premier League Season With a Goal Difference of Zero

Manchester United finished their Premier League 2021-22 season with a 1-0 away defeat to Crystal Palace. The loss was symbolic of Man United’s humiliating campaign in which they achieved their lowest points tally since the Premier League began in 1992. It was another season to forget for the Red Devils as this will be their fifth consecutive season without a silverware.

Manchester United hit a new low in the 2021/22 season by finishing with a goal difference of 0. This means that the 20-time PL winners have conceded as many goals as they have scored throughout the whole campaign.

On the other hand, their city rivals Manchester City finished with a goal difference of +73 and arch-rivals Liverpool ended with +68. Sheffield United was the last team to hold this dubious honor in the 2019-20 season.

Fans and commentators are still wondering where it went all wrong for the once all-conquering club. It is worth noting that the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the last summer window.

Ronaldo was expected to lead the club to silverware once again, but his second spell at Old Trafford is turned out to be a forgettable one with United languishing at the sixth position with 58 points on the Premier League points table. Though Ronaldo was often their saviour.

According to a report by ESPN, players like Edison Cavani felt sidelined upon Ronaldo’s arrival from Juventus. Reportedly, things got so bad that an agent of a senior player complained to the club that the Portuguese had been given more prominence than their client in promotional campaigns.

It has also been reported that all’s not well in United’s dressing room with the team divided into camps. Recently there was a report of a training bust-up between two of their players as well.

Striker Marcus Rashford’s poor form hasn’t helped either and he ended the season with just five goals to his credit. According to sources quoted by ESPN, Rashford was more focused on his off-field commitments rather than regaining his form and fitness.

United fans will hope that the club is back in business in the next season under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

