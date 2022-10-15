Manchester United Forward Mason Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, prosecutors said Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then, but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 1500 GMT, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police."

