'Manchester United Made a Mistake': Paul Pogba Takes a Dig at His Former Club

Manchester United have been able to sever ties with Paul Pogba but the French midfielder still has some unfinished business. After spending six years at Old Trafford, Pogba left the club as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old has recently promised to show the Red Devils that they “made a mistake" by allowing him to leave as a free agent. He also questioned why he was not given a new contract.

“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract," Pogba was quoted as saying in a new Amazon Prime documentary.

“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that," he added.

Pogba graduated out from Manchester United academy system and made his senior debut under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011. In 2012, Pogba was signed by the Italian club Juventus. He had represented Juventus in 178 matches and scored 34 goals. Ahead of the 2016-17 season, he again returned to Manchester United. After spending four years at Juventus, Pogba returned to Manchester United in a then world-record deal of £89 million.

During his second stint at the Old Trafford, Pogba donned the Manchester United jersey in 226 matches and found the back of the net 40 times. After coming back, Pogba clinched three trophies for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho in his debut season.

And now according to reports, Pogba is expected to re-join Juventus next month after United confirmed he would leave Old Trafford when his contract expires on June 30.

In the international circuit, Pogba played a crucial role to help the France national team in clinching the 2018 World Cup. In the summit clash against Croatia, he scored a 59th-minute goal as France managed to beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the prestigious trophy.

The Paul Pogba documentary will exclusively launch on Amazon Prime Video on June 17.

