Manchester United Players Show How to Party after Winning Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle United 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman’s own goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the Premier League title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

Here are how Manchester United players reacted after winning the League Cup -

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.

