Manchester United Prepared to Bid for Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic- Report

Erik ten Hag seems to have failed to rope in his prime target Frenkie de Jong in the ongoing summer transfer window but the Dutch manager has already decided an alternative for Manchester United.

The Premier League club are reportedly set to table an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It is being understood that Manchester United are determined to sign Milinkovic-Savic in order to bolster their midfield.

According to Italian paper Messagero, Manchester United are preparing an offer of £42 million for the Serbian footballer. Though, it is believed that the Serie A club will not accept the proposal as they are looking for a fee somewhere around £59 million.

The report further claims that Milinkovic-Savic’s agent expects an offer from the Red Devils that Lazio will not be able to turn down by early August.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in dire need of a top-notch midfielder ahead of the next season. Moreover, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic departed Old Trafford after the completion of last season. In such a situation, Ten Hag needs to sign a midfielder in order to form a compact midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic had joined Italian club Lazio ahead of the 2015-16 season from Genk. The 27-year-old midfielder has so far played 294 matches for Lazio and scored 58 goals. In the recently concluded Serie A, he netted 11 goals and scripted as many assists. In the international circuit, Savic has donned the Serbia jersey 34 times and found the back of the net six times.

Manchester United appeared as Frenkie de Jong’s possible new destination earlier this month. Though, it was later understood that the Dutch midfielder did not want to leave the Catalan giants. Barcelona coach Xavi, during the pre-season tour, was asked about De Jong’s situation.

“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie, I value him very much. He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play. He can give us a lot also as a center back," Xavi told, according to SPORTBIBLE, while talking about De Jong.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Manchester United have so far acquired the services of midfielder Christian Eriksen, left-back Tyrell Malacia and defender Lisandro Martinez.

