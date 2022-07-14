Manchester United Receive Huge Transfer Bid for Cristiano Ronaldo From Saudi Arabia, Says Report

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo had officially requested the club last month to let him go in the summer transfer window. The move was not only shocking for the Premier League club but it also invariably became a huge talking point in the transfer market. The transfer saga can come to an end soon as Manchester United have reportedly received an incredible offer for their star striker. According to a media report, Ronaldo has been offered an incredible deal from an anonymous club in Saudi Arabia.

A report published by CNN Portugal suggests that a Saudi Arabia-based club has come up with an offer that would make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in history. The report claims that the Saudi club are interested in offering Manchester United a transfer fee of €30 million. The high-profile package will reportedly include agent fees of £20 million.

The lucrative offer, likely to be funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will help Ronaldo in earning a jaw-dropping €250 million in the next two seasons.

Manchester United missed out on the Champions League after they finished in the sixth spot in Premier League last season. It is believed that Ronaldo wants to take part in Europe’s elite club event and hence the desire to leave Old Trafford.

No official response has yet been issued regarding the Saudi offer. Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag recently insisted that Ronaldo is not up for sale. “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him," Ten Hag said during a press conference in Bangkok.

“I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up, I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk," he added.

Manchester United are presently taking part in pre-season training in Thailand. Ronaldo did not take part in the practice session citing a “family issue." The 37-year-old striker had scored 24 goals after playing 38 matches last season and became Manchester United’s top scorer in 2021-22.

