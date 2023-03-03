Manchester United Receive Multiple Loan Offers For Striker Mason Greenwood: Report

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood’s long wait to return to the football pitch could very well end this season. But Greenwood might not be making his comeback donning the Manchester United jersey.

It is being reported that the Premier League outfit has received loan offers from Turkish clubs for Greenwood. With major transfer windows for top-flight global leagues closed, Greenwood now has limited options to explore. His potential destination can currently be teams in South Korea, Norway, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Japan, Singapore and Nigeria, whose transfer windows are still open.

It is being learnt that apart from the Turkish football clubs, various other teams, with open transfer windows, have also expressed their desire to acquire the services of Greenwood. However, the interested clubs have not pursued a deal yet for the 21-year-old.

Mason Greenwood heaved a sigh of relief last month after several charges, including attempted rape and assault against him, were dropped.

Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour in October last year. He was eventually suspended by Manchester United.

The criminal proceedings against him were discontinued on February 2. After the announcement of the dropping of the charges, Manchester United team management decided to conduct an internal investigation in order to determine Greenwood’s future at the Old Trafford-based outfit.

It has been reported that Greenwood will not be able to take part in competitive matches until the internal investigation comes to an end. According to media reports, the Bradford-born and his representatives had held a meeting with Manchester United officials in February.

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," read an official statement released by Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood had been a part of Manchester United since the age of seven. He also became Manchester United’s youngest starter in the Premier League era.

Greenwood had achieved this feat just at the age of 17. In his last competitive fixture, Greenwood had taken part in a domestic league match against West Ham United on January 22 last year. After playing 129 matches for the Red Devils, he has netted 35 goals so far.

