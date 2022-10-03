Manchester United Rejected €20 Million Move for Erling Haaland in 2019, Says Report

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland seemed like he was on his way to Manchester United in the early stages of his career but it seems he was snubbed by the Old Trafford club.

Haaland hogged the limelight during his incredible 2019-20 season with Red Bull Salzburg where he scored in his first five Champions League games. His huge stature and his goal-scoring prowess attracted a slew of teams wanting to acquire his services.

ALSO READ| Erik Ten Hag Blasts Manchester United’s Lack of Belief During Etihad Trip

Advertisement

Manchester United were one of the clubs that were keeping tabs on Haaland and were also the front-runners to sign him at one point, owing to the player’s relationship with the then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Haaland had played under Solskjaer at Molde and flourished under him, scoring 20 goals in 50 matches as a teenager.

According to ESPN, Haaland was all set to move to Old Trafford with a deal to sign him for €20 million almost done in the winter transfer window of 2019. However, United’s former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward decided to pull the plug on the deal owing to his agent Mino Raiola’s hefty fees and his contract demand on a release clause that didn’t seem viable.

German giants Borussia Dortmund instantly roped in Haaland for a four-year contract at the end of December 2019, agreeing to the inclusion of the release clause but assuring that it could only be activated in 2022.

Erling Haaland rose through the ranks at Dortmund to net 16 times in 18 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at Dortmund. For the next two seasons, the Norwegian scored goals for fun even against top-notched sides in the Bundesliga and in European competitions.

Advertisement

His impressive performances made him the most sought-after player in the summer transfer window of the 2022-23 season and was brought to England by United’s city rivals, Manchester City. The Blues completed his signing in June after agreeing to pay the player’s massive £64 million release clause.

Haaland signed a five-year contract at the Etihad, earning a whopping £375,000 per week, tying him with City’s star mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne as the highest-paid player of the club. Since his arrival, Haaland has taken the English Premier League by storm scoring a staggering 14 goals in just 8 matches with three hattricks to his name.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here