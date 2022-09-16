Manchester United Set to Receive Huge Financial Boost if Cristiano Ronaldo Departs in January

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United still remains to be uncertain but it has been understood that his departure will offer the Red Devils a huge financial boost in the January transfer window. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly receive £100 million if Ronaldo leaves in January.

Ten Hag has already spent a handsome amount in the transfer market to revamp the squad. A report published by The Sun now claims that the Dutch manager will once again be provided strong financial support in the next transfer window. The article further states that Ten Hag will be offered around £70 million after the completion of the FIFA World Cup this winter.

The amount will surely increase if Ronaldo leaves Manchester United. The English football club will reportedly receive an additional £30 million if they decide to let their star striker go. It is being reported that Ten Hag has already discussed upcoming transfer moves with the team management and the former Ajax coach will certainly be able to pull off more transfers in January.

Ronaldo, ahead of this season, had expressed his desire to leave Manchester United. Ronaldo’s desire to feature in Champions League this season forced him to do this. He even did not take part in the pre-season training.

Though, the club management confirmed that Ronaldo failed to feature in pre-season sessions, in Thailand and Australia, due to “a family issue."

Manchester United were reportedly asking for at least £20 million for Ronaldo in the summer transfer window but they ultimately failed to gain any significant attraction.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner had to eventually resume his second stint at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo netted his first goal of the new season during Manchester United’s Europa League fixture against FC Sherrif on Thursday. He scored in the 39th minute of the match as Manchester United claimed a comfortable 0-2 win.

In Premier League, he has so far played six matches but has not been able to find the back of the net yet.

He had returned to Manchester United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 season. In his second stint with Manchester United, the 37-year-old has so far scored 25 goals from 46 matches.

