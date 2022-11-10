Manchester United vs Aston Villa EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Match Live?

Manchester United and Aston Villa will lock horns in the EFL Cup at the iconic Old Trafford on November 11. Aston Villa had steamrolled Erik ten Hag’s side in the Premier League on Sunday. That 3-1 win will be on the minds of Aston Villa players when they take on the Red Devils in their own backyard.

ALSO READ| Christian Eriksen Named One of 21 Players In Denmark Squad For FIFA World Cup

Moreover, Manchester United have lost each of their last three EFL Cup games at the Theatre of Dreams. But Erik ten Hag will hope that his side will fend off a resurgent Aston Villa and take revenge for Sunday’s loss.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes will likely come in place of Donny van de Beek for the hosts. Aston Villa will miss Jan Bednarek and Leander Dendoncker against Manchester United. The likes of Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn are expected to come into Aston Villa’s starting XI.

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played on November 11, Friday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa begin?

Advertisement

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will begin at 1:30 am IST, on November 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Advertisement

Probable Starting Line-up:

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-up: Olsen; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Read all the Latest Sports News here