Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch pre-season friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United will be aiming to keep their winning momentum alive as they are set to face Aston Villa on Saturday in a pre-season friendly match. The game between the two Premier League clubs will be played at the Optus Stadium in Australia.

Red Devils have been in fine form in the ongoing pre-season campaign. They kicked off the pre-season tour with a convincing 4-0 win against Liverpool. In their second encounter, Erik ten Hag’s boys registered a 4-1 triumph against Melbourne Victory. Their last win took place against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, come into the fixture after a 1-0 triumph against Brisbane Roar FC. In their previous two friendlies, Aston Villa secured wins on two occasions.

Ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa; here is all you need to know:

What date pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will take place on July 23, Saturday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match Manchester United vs Aston Villa be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played at the Optus Stadium in Australia.

What time will the pre-season friendly match Manchester United vs Aston Villa begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will begin at 3:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa pre-season friendly match is available to be streamed live on MUTV or through club’s official website.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Kaine Kesler, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Ludwig Augustinsson, Douglas Luiz, Tim Iroegbunam, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Cameron Archer, Ollie Watkins

