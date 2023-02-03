Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live?

Manchester United will battle it out against Crystal Palace on Saturday at the Old Trafford Stadium in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the table with 39 points from 20 games. They have also won their last two games against Nottingham Forest and Reading in a convincing manner in Cup competitions. Before taking on the Eagles, Erik ten Hag’s men will play Forest once again in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Crystal Palace are currently placed 12th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 20 matches. The Eagles have managed to churn out impressive draws in their last two encounters against Newcastle United and Manchester United recently. They will also have that extra dash of belief heading into this game after Michael Olise got the stoppage-time equaliser against the Red Devils the last time around at Selhurst Park

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Crystal Palace begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

Crystal Palace Probable Starting XI: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Will Hughes, Cheick Doucoure, Odsonne Edouard; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfred Zaha

