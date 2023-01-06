Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After clinching three back-to-back wins in the second half of the Premier League, it is time for Manchester United to shift their focus to knockout competition. Manchester United, in their next match, will now be up against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Everton will head into the fixture after suffering a 1-4 home defeat at the hands of Brighton in the Premier League. It also turned out to be Everton’s third home defeat on the trot. The Toffees have been simply hapless in the Premier League and Frank Lampard’s men will now aim to regain the winning momentum in FA Cup.

Ahead of the FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will be played?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup third-round match Manchester United vs Everton be played?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford.

At what time will the FA Cup third-round match Manchester United vs Everton begin?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match?

Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match?

Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Manchester United vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tom Davies, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray

