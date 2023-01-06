Home » News » Football » Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming of FA Cup Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Everton Live Streaming

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 01:30 IST

Manchester, England

Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming of FA Cup Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Everton Live Streaming
Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming of FA Cup Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Everton Live Streaming

After clinching three back-to-back wins in the second half of the Premier League, it is time for Manchester United to shift their focus to knockout competition. Manchester United, in their next match, will now be up against Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Everton will head into the fixture after suffering a 1-4 home defeat at the hands of Brighton in the Premier League. It also turned out to be Everton’s third home defeat on the trot. The Toffees have been simply hapless in the Premier League and Frank Lampard’s men will now aim to regain the winning momentum in FA Cup.

ALSO READ| Ligue 1 Side Angers’ Headquarters Raided by Police

Advertisement

Ahead of the FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will be played?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup third-round match Manchester United vs Everton be played?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford.

At what time will the FA Cup third-round match Manchester United vs Everton begin?

The FA Cup third-round match between Manchester United and Everton will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match?

Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match?

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Everton FA Cup third-round match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Manchester United vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Tom Davies, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: January 06, 2023, 01:30 IST
last updated: January 06, 2023, 01:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ranbir-Shraddha, Varun-Janhvi, Shah Rukh-Taapsee, Vijay-Tamannaah: 10 Fresh On-Screen Pairs To Look Forward To In 2023

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Ultra Glam In Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Looks In Sequins