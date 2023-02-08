Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United resumed their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend. Erik Ten Hag’s men will now look to extend their winning streak to 14 matches at Old Trafford as they are set to host Leeds United in the Premier League.

The match between Manchester United and Leeds United will take place on Thursday. This will be the first of two meetings between the two sides in a week. In the return-leg fixture, Manchester United will be up against Leeds United on Sunday.

The Red Devils will head into the game without midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during his side’s fixture against Crystal Palace.

Moreover, several first-team players like Antony, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen, will not feature in the game due to injury issues. Manchester United are currently placed in third position on the points table.

Leeds United, on the other hand, find themselves at the 17th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United will be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United will take place on February 9, Thursday.

Where will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Leeds United be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Leeds United begin?

The match between Manchester United and Leeds United will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United match?

Manchester United vs Leeds United match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Maximilian Wober, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford

