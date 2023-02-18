Home » News » Football » Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Streaming of Premier League Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Premier League between Manchester United and Leicester City Live Streaming

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 19:30 IST

Manchester, England

Manchester United will host Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture, which is slated to take place on Sunday. The Red Devils are returning from Spain after holding Barcelona to a commendable yet nervy 2-2 draw in their latest Europa League appearance at the Nou Camp. Leicester, on the other hand, have been enjoying a tremendous run in the league. They recorded as many as 8 goals in their last two Premier League matches. In the latest one, they stunned Tottenham Hotspur following a 4-1 victory at their home ground. Leicester will eye to replicate the performance when they visit the iconic Old Trafford.

Manchester United looked quite pale at the beginning of the season. But they picked up the pace after Erik Ten Hag became the manager of the club. They have been in superb form over the previous month and have secured a comfortable place in the points table.

The Red Devils are now in third place with 46 points in 23 games. Meanwhile, Leicester are reeling at the 13th spot with 24 points in 22 games. In their previous clash at the King Power Stadium, United defeated the home side thanks to the lone goal scored by Jadon Sancho.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City will take place on February 19, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Leicester City will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Leicester City begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Leicester City will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match?

Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match?

Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ward, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Tielemans, Desbury-Hall, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho.

first published: February 18, 2023, 19:30 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 19:30 IST
