Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s a clash of the titans in the English Premier League as Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Tuesday, August 23.

It hasn’t been an ideal start for the two Premier League giants. Man United are currently placed at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two fixtures to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. New manager Erik ten Hag would have realized the magnitude of the task ahead of him at Old Trafford when he took over in May. However, the reality of the matter has become even more evident to the 52-year-old in the early stages of his tenure as the United manager.

The team’s summer transfer business has been modest according to their standards, bringing in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. The saga of star player Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer continues to dominate the headlines. It will be interesting to see if the Portugal talisman returns to the starting line-up on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool came from behind against a motivated Fulham side in the opening weekend to steal a point in a 2-2 draw. It took a magnificent effort from Luis Diaz to level the scores after conceding early against Crystal Palace in the second encounter.

Will Jurgen Klopp and his men secure their first triumph of the season or will Ten Hag script a technical master class on Sunday to outclass Liverpool? Let’s find out on Tuesday.

Ahead of the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Liverpool be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will take place on Tuesday, August 23.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United vs Liverpool be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Liverpool begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Liverpool EPL 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Liverpool EPL 2022-23 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match?

Manchester United vs Liverpool EPL 2022-23 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David de Gea (Gk), Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker (Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

