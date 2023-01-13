Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United kicked off the New Year on a sublime note after winning three matches across all competitions. The Red Devils are now expected to face a stern test as they take part in the high-voltage Manchester derby in Premier League this weekend.

The match between Manchester United and Manchester City is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Old Trafford. After claiming 35 points from 17 matches, Manchester United now find themselves in the fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Erik ten Hag’s men will now head into the fixture after getting the better of Charlton 3-0 in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, defending Premier League champions Manchester City had to suffer a shocking EFL Cup defeat at the hands of Southampton in their last encounter.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Manchester City be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place on January 14, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Manchester City be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford.

At what time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Manchester City begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL match?

Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL match?

Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Martial

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Joa Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

