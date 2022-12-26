Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have struggled to maintain consistency this season, currently placed fifth in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have accumulated a total of 26 points in the PL this season, only three points behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand over them.

The Old Trafford outfit has been marred with issues both on and off the field in recent times. Erik ten Hag will be hoping to turn things around for Manchester United this season with the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Antony making a substantial impact. Marcus Rashford’s recent form will also be a great positive for them.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand is in the relegation zone despite huge investments in purchasing top players after they were promoted to the PL. Nottingham has only won three of their 15 matches in the Prem so far, needing a resurgence in the second half of the season to keep them in England’s top-tier football League. Man Utd would fancy their chances against this Forest team at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played on December 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will begin at 1:30 am IST, on December 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial

Nottingham Forest Probable Starting XI: Dean Henderson, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Jesse Lingard, Brennan Johnson

