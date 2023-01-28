Manchester United vs Reading FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After showcasing a power-packed performance in the Premier League, Manchester United will now have to shift their focus to knockouts as they are set to host Reading FC in FA Cup.

The fourth-round FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading is scheduled to take place at OId Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils will come into the fixture after getting the better of Everton 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Reading outclassed Watford 2-0 to reach the fourth round of the competition. However, Paul Ince’s men failed to win their last two Championship fixtures. Reading have managed to secure just one win out of their last 22 matches against Manchester United.

Advertisement

In the FA Cup, Reading had to endure seven defeats in their last eight outings against Manchester United.

Ahead of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Reading FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Reading FC will be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Reading FC will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Reading FC be played?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United and Reading FC will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

At what time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Reading FC begin?

The match between Manchester United and Reading FC will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Reading FC match?

Manchester United vs Reading FC match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Reading FC match?

Manchester United vs Reading FC match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Manchester United vs Reading FC Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

Reading FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Joe Lumley, Andy Yiadom, Thomas Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Abdul Rahman Baba, Tyrese Fornah, Mamadou Loum Ndiyae, Jeff Hendrick, Junior Hoilett, Thomas Ince, Yakou Meite

Read all the Latest Sports News here