Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United will host Real Sociedad for an intriguing encounter in the Europa League on September 9. After a poor start to their Premier League campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side has played some great football. They have won four matches on the trot and appear as the favourites against Real Sociedad. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in the starting XI. Erik ten Hag would like his boys to continue their rich vein of form and record a convincing win in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad hasn’t had a great start to their La Liga campaign. Additionally, there is news that they will be playing without centre-back Robin Le Normand, who is a doubt due to a foot injury. Real Sociedad will need to produce their best football to defeat a rejuvenated Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be played on September 9, Thursday.

Where will the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad begin?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will begin at 12:30 am IST, on September 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Line-up:

Manchester United Predicted Line-up: Dubravka; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Line-up: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Silva; Sadiq, Sorloth

