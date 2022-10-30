Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag decided not to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad for the Premier League match against Chelsea last week. The Dutch manager’s decision was severely criticised after his side had to wait till the 94th minute to find an equaliser against the London giants.

It is still not clear whether the Portuguese striker will take part in the next Premier League match against another London club West Ham United on Sunday. The Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be played at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will look to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they will be in action on Sunday.

West Ham United will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 2-0 win over Bournemouth, in their last Premier League clash. With four wins from 12 games, the Hammers currently find themselves at the 10th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and West Ham United be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and West Ham United will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs West Ham United be played?

The EPL match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs West Ham United begin?

The EPL match between Manchester United and West Ham United will begin at 9:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs West Ham United EPL match?

Manchester United vs West Ham United EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs West Ham United EPL match?

Manchester United vs West Ham United EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United vs West Ham United Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Said Benrahma

