Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup Match Live

A buoyant Manchester United will host West Ham United in the FA Cup on March 2. Erik ten Hag’s side are coming into this match after registering an impressive win against Newcastle United in the English League Cup final.

The Red Devils will now be aiming to collect maximum points against West Ham United as well. Six months after suffering embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season, Manchester United appear to be in some good form. Few will bet against United on Thursday as well.

On the other hand, the Hammers will be desperate for a win against United. History is not on their side as West Ham United have won only one of their last 20 visits to Old Trafford across all competitions.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Manchester United and West Ham United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester United and West Ham United be played?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be played on March 2.

Where will the match between Manchester United and West Ham United be played?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the match between Manchester United and West Ham United begin?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will begin at 1:15 am IST, on March 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester United and West Ham United?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester United and West Ham United?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be streamed live on the JioTv, and SonyLIV app and website.

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

West Ham United Probable Starting Line-up: Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

Read all the Latest Sports News here