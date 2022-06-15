Manchester United Wants to Sign Former Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Christian Eriksen: Report

Manchester United’s newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag has already made his moves to get Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Now in order to bolster his midfield, Ten Hag has reportedly expressed his desire to sign Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is currently out-of-contract after serving a short stint at English club Brentford.

Apart from midfield, Ten Hag is also trying to fix his side’s defensive and attacking line-up. The Manchester United manager is reportedly trying to acquire the services of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber as forward and central defensive choices.

But the Red Devils need to take care of their midfield as soon as possible after the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is scheduled to return to the Old Trafford after completing his loan spell at Everton. But Ten Hag seems to have set his sights on some ball-playing midfielders in order to implement his system.

According to a report published by The Athletic, Manchester United have already made an offer to sign Eriksen. The article further states that Eriksen while talking to Viaplay said, “I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision. I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me."

Previously, Eriksen had trained with Ajax’s reserves before joining Brentford back in January to improve fitness after his cardiac arrest at the delayed Euro 2020.

Eriksen’s career suffered a big jolt after the 30-year-old attacking midfielder had to deal with a cardiac arrest during the UEFA 2020 EURO Cup opening game against Finland. Eriksen was in a stable condition after he was taken to hospital in Copenhagen. But the Danish footballer returned to professional football just eight months after he faced the career-ending threat.

Eriksen had represented Ajax between 2010 and 2013. Later, he played 305 matches for Tottenham Hotspur and scored 69 goals for the London-based club. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Eriksen signed for Italian club Inter Milan. Eriksen scored eight goals after playing 60 matches for the Nerazzurris.

