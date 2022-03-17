Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Described as 'Uncoachable' by Club Insiders

Manchester United were booted out 1-0 by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Wednesday, a result which saw Ralf Rangnick’s side crashing out of the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage. Renan Lodi’s first-half header was enough to secure a 2-1 on aggregate victory for the visitors in Wednesday’s encounter, which once again witnessed a toothless attack from the hosts throughout the entirety of the second half of the game.

It was another night to forget for United, but the game also laid bare the club’s problems within the squad. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t recreate his magic in front of the goal, while star midfielder Bruno Fernandes was also ineffective. Fernandes was hauled off for Paul Pogba in the second half of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League game. The Portuguese international has struggled to replicate his stunning form from last season, especially when playing alongside compatriot Ronaldo and this was evident on Wednesday.

According to the Independent, sources within United suggest that the Fernandes is not an easy person to coach and he does not recognise different tactical approaches to games he’s part of.

Fernandes has always been a natural leader on the field, yelling instructions and leading the side, even when he is not wearing the armband. He is also known to call other players out for their mistakes, but sources at Manchester United say that was acceptable when he was producing goals. However, his attitude is now being seen as disruptive and is labelled as bringing “tactical anarchy", which disrupts their patterns of play, the report further cited the source. He is also described by some club insiders as “uncoachable."

Fernandes, who moved to Old Trafford from Sporting in the winter of 2020, became an instant hit at the club as he racked up some impressive numbers. However, the playmaker has scored just six times since bagging an opening day hat-trick against Leeds United this term, perhaps been impacted by the arrival of Ronaldo. The 27-year-old has been on the scoresheet in just two of United’s last 10 matches across all competitions.

