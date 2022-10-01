Erik Ten Hag named the Manager of the Month for September in the Premier League on Friday, September 30. He defeated Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Gary O’Neil, Bournemouth to get awarded after receiving maximum votes from experts and supporters.

Ten Hag has become the second Manchester United manager after Sir Alex Ferguson era to win the Manager of the Month Award in the Premier League. Before Ten Hag, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had won the honour in February 2019.

It’s double celebration time for the United as both Player of the Month and Manager of the Month awards have been given to Man United members only. While Ten Hag got the Manager of the Month award, Marcus Rashford was voted the Premier League Player of the Month for September 2022.

After the win, Rashford said, “My favourite moment of September was an assist actually.

“Antony’s first goal, on his debut. It was a massive moment and it gives us strength and courage. Seeing him come into the team and score right away was massively important," said Rashford.

He further added, “It’s a good feeling. We didn’t start the season so strongly so to get four wins on the bounce is really good.

“It’s still fairly new with the manager and we’ve got much better at doing the things he wants us to. But there are still a lot of steps to take and we’re all looking forward to doing that together."

After moving from Ajax, Ten Hag did not start on a positive note as he lost his first two competitive matches as Manchester United manager. However, he had a great run in September as under his leadership, the United defeated table-toppers Arsenal 3-1 and then Leicester City 1-0 away from home.

The award is a validation for Ten Hag, who is determined to get the Manchester United players to adapt to his blueprint. Currently, in the Premier league, United are sitting 5th with 4 wins from 6 matches, 6 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played one extra match in the league.

No Premier League club has ever played more than three league matches during the month. Following the achievement, Ten Hag will have more concrete plans and especially in the big test as they take on city rivals and defending champions Manchester City in the much-anticipated derby on Sunday, October 2 at the Etihad Stadium.

