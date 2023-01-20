Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri Could Seal Loan Move to Brazilian Outfit Flamengo

Manchester United’s prolific youngster Facundo Pellistri is close to joining Brasil outfit Flamengo on a loan move, despite Erik ten Hag’s insistence on him staying at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old recently made his Man Utd debut in a small cameo against Charlton Athletic. Pellistri had to wait nearly two and a half years for this moment. While the Dutch manager hinted that the Uruguayan would stay at Old Trafford, Brazilian outlet O Globo states that a loan deal to Flamengo seems to be in the advanced stages with manager Vitor Pereira giving his approval. It is understood that Botafogo also tried to secure the services of the youngster but failed to meet certain demands that were put forth.

Facundo Pellistri joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Penarol in a deal worth £9 million. The Uruguayan joined the youth set-up initially making nine appearances for the Manchester United U21 team, where he scored three goals and one assist in nine games. The 21-year-old is yet to cement his place in Man Utd’s senior set-up. That said, he has already earned 10 international caps for Uruguay along with two loan spells at Deportivo Alaves where he made 35 appearances.

Ten Hag was full of praise for the youngster who didn’t take long to make his presence felt, bagging an assist against Charlton on his debut. His contributions helped Manchester United bag a place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

In his post-match comments, the Manchester United manager highlighted his appreciation for Pellistri. “I am happy with that performance and I’m happy with his development, we brought him in [to the team] and we think he has a future here at Manchester United," he said.

While their draw against Crystal Palace could be considered a blemish, Manchester United have got some great momentum going for them. They have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and are currently placed third in the Premier League table with 39 points from 19 games. With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony, cementing a position in this squad was always a challenge for Facundo Pellistri. A loan move could help him get more minutes and experience on the field.

