Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Beefs up Security at His Cheshire Home After Getting Released on Bail

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has beefed up security at his Cheshire mansion after he was released on bail on Wednesday. The 20-year-old regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was initially arrested on Sunday over suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman after social media images and videos were posted online.

As per Daily Mail, Greenwood was >freed from custody on Wednesday following three nights in the cells. The England international was being held on suspicion of raping and attacking an 18-year-old student, was grilled by Greater Manchester Police detectives who were granted additional time to question the striker, whom they have not formally named as the suspect. While, in custody he was re-arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim, the report cited.

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement released by Greater Manchester Police confirmed that detectives were granted additional time to speak to Greenwood. It added that inquiries are ongoing, and he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Meanwhile, the victim is being offered specialist support, “We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings," the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Following days of investigation, Greenwood brought in two private security guards to patrol the £14,000-a-month rented house. The report also mentioned that an expert arrived to install a home CCTV system at the property. Meanwhile, Greenwood, who continues to be paid £75,000 a week, is understood to have taken legal assistance which is independent of the club.

Manchester United are yet to comment on the new developments, the Premier League giants had suspended Greenwood earlier on Sunday, saying he would not play for them or take part in training until further notice.

Meanwhile, the alleged charges on Greenwood have not only rocked the football community but have also cast dark clouds over his future. Following the shocking allegations, United have removed all Mason Greenwood merchandise from their official website and from the FIFA 22 video game.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Greenwood’s sponsorship deal with Nike has also been suspended and one of Manchester United’s official partners, Cadbury said they will not use him in any marketing products while these allegations are being investigated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.