Marcelo Denies he Was Kicked Out of Lyon For Inappropriate Behaviour

Veteran Lyon centre back, Marcelo, was dropped from the team in mysterious circumstances last summer. Consequently, Marcelo left the club altogether in January this year to join Bordeaux.

According to an explosive report by a French media outlet L’Equipe Marcelo was dropped by Olympique Lyonnais earlier this season due to “inappropriate behaviour" which included farting in the locker room and laughing about it in front of teammates, staff, and management. L’Equipe specifically reported that Marcelo laughed during captain Leo Dubois’ team talk. This was not liked by coach Peter Bosz and then-sporting director Juninho Pernambucano.

ESPN has also reported on similar lines about the sudden departure of Marcelo from Lyon.

It is worth noting that the 34-year-old Brazilian was kicked out by Lyon after a 3-0 loss to Angers SCO in August last year. Les Gones had then indicated in their statement that their decision was justified due to Marcelo’s behaviour.

“The inappropriate behaviour of Marcelo in the locker room after the match in Angers justifies this decision, which was taken unanimously by Olympique Lyonnais’ management team," read Lyon’s statement.

Marcelo took to his Twitter handle to deny the allegations levelled in the L’Equipe report. Marcelo tweeted, “Thanks to @lequipe, after a long time, I have to come back to @Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke!"

However, Marcelo found some support from an unexpected quarter. Former England star player, Gary Linekar, came out in support of the veteran centre back and tweeted, “Taking him out of the team for farting? Nowadays I’d be banned for life for shitting on a pitch. The game is gone."

Marcelo’s new club, Bordeaux, are languishing at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table and seven points from safety with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Lyon has also had a torrid season. In fact, such is the extent of Lyon’s misery, that their disastrous season could have been filmed due to all the drama.

