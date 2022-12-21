Marcus Rashford Denounces Claims of Stellar New Manchester United Contract

Marcus Rashford’s future has been rife with speculation in the last few months, going into overdrive after a great showing in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Rashford managed to bag three goals during the World Cup in Qatar, making him England’s joint-top scorer in the competition along with Bukayoko Saka. The English professional has recently been linked with Paris Saint Germain, who could see him as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he depart for greener pastures. Real Madrid is another top club linked to the Three Lions star.

With only six months left on his contract, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag confirmed that the club plans to trigger a one-year extension clause on the deal to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer. However, the Old Trafford outfit would hope that Rashford would commit to a longer contract.

According to a report by the Daily Star, it is believed that Marcus Rashford could become the highest earner at Manchester United with a new contract worth £400,000 a week if he agrees to stay long term. David de Gea is the current highest earner with £375,000 a week. The report also suggests that Rashford refused a new contract worth £300,000 a week.

The English forward took to Twitter to rubbish these claims with a tweet captioned

“Can we please stop making up these stories? Mines and the clubs objectives are to hopefully get into the champions league this season. This isn’t helpful. Thank you"

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rashford will not leave next summer.

“He [Marcus] has to make a decision. The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress. It’s a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here."

Marcus Rashford has bagged 101 goals and 60 assists in 322 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils to date. At 25, the English forward still has some of his prime years ahead of him, already showcasing that he can be a menacing threat on his day.

With all the interest surrounding Rashford, the Manchester-based club could do well to tie him down to a new contract but that could depend on their performances in the Premier League as well as Europe this season.

