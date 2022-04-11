Mario Marinica Replaces Sacked Meck Mwase as Malawi Coach

Malawi have sacked coach Meck Mwase and replaced him with Romanian Mario Marinica, the national football association (FAM) confirmed on Monday.

Marinica had been technical director of the national team, the Flames, who reached the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon this year before losing to Morocco.

After first-round exits in the 1984 and 2010 editions, Malawi impressed under the 57-year-old Romanian, defeating Zimbabwe and drawing with eventual champions Senegal in the group stage.

FAM officials said, “They were pleased with the performances of the national team at the AFCON this year and resolved to give Mario Marinica a full mandate".

Mwase guided Malawi to the delayed 2021 Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but performed poorly in 2022 World Cup qualifying, losing five of six matches against Cameroon, the Ivory Coast and Mozambique.

Malawi are ranked 31st in Africa and 120th in the world and are expected to be among the 12 third seeds when the 2023 Cup of Nations groups draw is made on April 19.

