Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match Live

Marseille will host top-ranked Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on February 27. Le Classique rivals will be eager for a win on Monday as a lot is at stake. With a win in their backyard, second-placed Marseille could move to within just two points of the champions. A star-studded PSG side will be aiming to fend off Marseille in this high-voltage fixture. PSG will miss the services of Neymar against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 after the Brazil international was ruled out with ankle ligament damage.

A buoyant PSG will fancy their chances against Marseille after their euphoric win over Lille on Sunday. Lionel Messi had scored a last-gasp free kickin that match to save his team against Lille. Christophe Galtier will hope that Messi and Kylian Mbappe step up in the absence of Neymar on Monday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on February 27, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Orange Velodrome Stadium, Marseille City.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 1:15 am IST on February 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain?

Advertisement

The Ligue 1 match between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain?

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV app.

Marseille Predicted Starting Line-up: Lopez; Bailly, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Under, Malinovskyi; Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike

Read all the Latest Sports News here