MATCHDAY: Bayern Munich Tied With Red Bull Salzburg, Liverpool Lead Inter by Two Goals

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

LIVERPOOL vs INTER MILAN

So much has gone right for Liverpool since winning at Inter Milan 2-0 in their last-16 first leg.

The English League Cup was won for a first domestic cup in a decade. The Reds have renewed hope of dethroning Manchester City again after the holder’s lead was cut to six points. Liverpool could also have Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino back from injury for the visit of Inter as Jürgen Klopp looks to repeat the European Cup glory of 2019.

While Inter is also second in Serie A, advancing in the Champions League will require becoming the first team to win at Anfield in a year. Liverpool has also never lost a European match after winning the first leg away, and has lost by two goals only seven times at Anfield in continental play.

BAYERN MUNICH vs SALZBURG

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer might be back just in time to face Salzburg. The Germany goalkeeper’s return is timely given Bayern’s uncertainty in defense since the club opted to operate on his troublesome knee on Feb. 6.

Bayern had just beaten Leipzig 3-2 and their schedule looked relatively straightforward including the first game against Salzburg. But Salzburg managed a 1-1 draw and Bayern dropped points in two of their four Bundesliga games without Neuer. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Neuer will play as long as he didn’t show a “reaction" to Monday’s training session. Nagelsmann also said his team would try to keep a high pace to the game after noticing how Salzburg players ran out of gas toward the end of the first leg. German forward Karim Adeyemi will be among several potential troublemakers in Matthias Jaissle’s young team for Bayern.

