MATCHDAY: PSG Bring 1-0 Lead to Madrid; Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:

REAL MADRID vs. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (0-1)

Real Madrid hosts Paris Saint-Germain looking to reverse the 1-0 first-leg loss in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé, who scored the stoppage-time winner in Paris, is expected to play. Mbappé had injured his left foot in training on Monday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said “he is fine."

Madrid will be without two regular starters because of yellow-card suspensions — Casemiro and Ferland Mendy. Toni Kroos was hoping to recover from a muscle injury in time to make it to the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to use young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield, while Pochettino can pick Argentine forward Ángel Di María if Mbappé has a setback.

Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. SPORTING (5-0)

Manchester City is short of defensive options for the visit of Sporting, but, Pep Guardiola’s team have a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon.

Center backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are injured. Joao Cancelo has been ruled out through illness, while fellow fullback Kyle Walker is suspended.

Guardiola said: “We don’t have many players. We have just 14 players available." Guardiola hinted that playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is one booking away from a suspension, might not start.

The Champions League is one of three competitions City could still win this year along with the Premier League — in which they are six points clear at the top — and the FA Cup.

City are yet to win European football’s top prize.

