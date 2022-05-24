Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Maldives’ Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya S&RC on Tuesday (May 24) in their third game of the ongoing AFC Cup 2022. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Maziya S&RC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

Earlier, the Green and Maroon brigade had started their AFC Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note as they had to concede a shocking 4-2 defeat against I-League champions Gokulam Kerala. But, Juan Ferrando’s men scripted a terrific comeback in the next match to clinch a convincing 4-0 triumph against Bashundhara Kings.

On the other hand, Maziya come into the fixture after securing a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala. Previously, Maziya had commenced their AFC Cup 2022 journey with a 1-0 defeat against Bashundhara.

Ahead of the AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

When will the AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The match between Maziya S&RC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Maziya S&RC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Maziya S&RC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Hassan Shifaz, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Aisam Ibrahim, Naiz Hassan, Tana, Hamza Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting XI: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

