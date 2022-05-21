Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala kicked off their AFC Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note after registering a thumping 4-2 victory against Indian Super League giants ATK Mohun Bagan. The Kerala-based side now will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum as they are set to face Maldives premier league champion Maziya S&RC on Saturday.

The match between Gokulam Kerala and Maziya S&RC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

Maziya S&RC, on the other hand, will be desperate to clinch their first victory of the ongoing AFC Cup 2022 tournament as they had to suffer 1-0 defeat against Bangladesh-based club Basundhara Kings in their previous encounter.

Gokulam Kerala and Maziya S&RC are placed in Group D of the AFC Cup along with ATK Mohun Bagan and Basundhara Kings. Gokulam Kerala are the current group leaders.

Ahead of today’s AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala; here is all you need to know:

What date AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala will be played?

The AFC Cup 2022 match between Maziya S&RC and Gokulam Kerala will take place on May 21, Saturday.

Where will the AFC Cup 2022 match Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala be played?

What time will the AFC Cup 2022 match Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala begin?

The match between Maziya S&RC and Gokulam Kerala will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala match?

Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Maziya S&RCvs Gokulam Kerala match?

Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Maziya S&RC vs Gokulam Kerala Possible Starting XI:

Maziya S&RC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Hassan Shifaz, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Aisam Ibrahim, Naiz Hassan, Tana, Hamza Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart

Gokulam Kerala Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakshit Dagar, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Alex Saji, Aminou Bouba, Muhammad Uvais, Rishad Pazhaya Puthanveettil, Sharif Mukhammad, Emil Benny, Thahir Zaman, Jourdaine Fletcher, Luka Majcen

