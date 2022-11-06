MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, the finalists of Indian Super League 2020-21 edition, are set to clash against each other on Sunday for the first time this season. The match between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to take place at the Mumbai Football Arena.

ATK Mohun Bagan will come into the fixture after overpowering arch-rivals East Bengal FC, in their last match. Juan Ferrando’s men have so far managed to win two of their first three matches this season. The Green and Maroon brigade currently occupy the sixth spot in Indian Super League standings, with six points in their kitty.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are currently enjoying a fine run in the ninth season of the India Super League. After playing four matches this season, the Islanders have managed to remain unbeaten with two wins and two draws to their name. Des Buckingham’s men are now placed in fourth position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan; here is everything you need to know:

MCFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match.

MCFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, on Sunday, November 6 at 7:30 pm IST.

MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hugo Boumous

Vice-Captain: Greg Stewart

Suggested Playing XI for MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos

