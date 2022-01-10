>MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC: Mumbai City FC will face Bengaluru FC in the 61st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Islanders are presently in first place with seventeen points from 10 games, while the Blues are in ninth place with ten points from ten games. Mumbai will be eager to recapture the form that propelled them to the title last season but Bengaluru is unlikely to make it easy for them.

With his team being winless in their previous four matches and no longer leading the table, Mumbai coach Des Buckingham is under pressure. Their upcoming match is against Bengaluru, who have been difficult to beat off-late. With one tie, Mumbai City leads Bengaluru 5-3 in the head-to-head. When the teams met in December, the Islanders won 3-1.

The MCFC vs BFC match is set to begin at 07:30 PM IST, and fans can check out the Dream 11 and Predicted XI below.

>MCFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 61 between MCFC and BFC.

>MCFC vs BFC Live Stream

The match between MCFC and BFC can be seen live on Disney+, Hotstar, and Jio TV.

>MCFC vs BFC Details

The 61st ISL 2021-22 match between MCFC vs BFC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 10, at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

>MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Vinit Rai, Lalengmawia Ralte

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Cleiton Silva

>MCFC vs BFC probable starting XI

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI - Phurba, Amey, Fall, Bheke, Vignesh, Apuia, Vinit, Catatau, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI - Gurpreet, Ajith, Parag, Alan, Roshan, Bruno, Ibara, Suresh, Danish, Ashique, Cleiton

