MCFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 MCFC vs EBFC match, February 19, Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

MCFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC: Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will be aiming to end their league-stage campaign on a winning note when they take the field on Sunday. In their next assignment, Mumbai City will be up against East Bengal. The Indian Super League fixture between Mumbai City and East Bengal will take place at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In their last meeting, the League Shield winners had secured a comfortable 0-3 win over East Bengal. Mumbai will come into the game after suffering their first defeat of the season in the last game. East Bengal, on the other hand, will be desperately looking for a victory against the table-toppers to get back on the winning track ahead of the Kolkata derby.

East Bengal, with 16 points from 18 matches, are placed in ninth position in the Indian Super League standings. The Red and Gold brigade will head into the game after failing to register a win in their last two matches. In their final match of the Indian Super League season, Stephen Constantine’s men will face their city rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on February 25.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC; here is everything you need to know:

MCFC vs EBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC match.

MCFC vs EBFC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC vs EBFC Match Details

The MCFC vs EBFC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, February 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

MCFC vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jorge Diaz

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Suggested Playing XI for MCFC vs EBFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Naorem Singh, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Jorge Diaz

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Sanjeev Stalin, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis

