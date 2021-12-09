>MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC: Table toppers Mumbai City FC will be up against a buoyant Jamshedpur FC in the 23rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Thursday, December 9. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda. The match will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai had a good start to the season as they have won three of the four matches comfortably, including a 5-1 hammering of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and 3-1 against former champions Bengaluru FC last time out. They would be aiming to hold their position at the top with another win.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, are snapping at their heels, placed second with eight points from four games. Owen Coyle’s men managed to avoid defeat as they have won two of their last four matches in the ISL season so far. They would now aim to grab their third win and dethrone the defending champions.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC:

>MCFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 23 between Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

>MCFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>MCFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Thursday, December 9, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain: Rahul Bheke

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Seiminlen Doungel

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Vikram Singh

>Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart

