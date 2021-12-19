>MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters: Defending champions Mumbai City FC will be up against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday in the 35th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Both Mumbai and Kerala are unbeaten in their previous four games and they will look to continue their impressive run over the weekend.

Mumbai will come into this game after a narrow win against Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, were held for a frustrating 1-1 draw by SC East Bengal.

Advertisement

>Moving on to the ISL standings:

Mumbai are leading the ISL points table with 15 points in their kitty from six games. Mumbai’s opponents, meanwhile, are placed at the 8th spot with three draws, one win and one loss under their name from five games.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC; here is all you need to know:

>MCFC vs KBFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

>MCFC vs KBFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>MCFC vs KBFC Match Details

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Sunday, December 19, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The MCFC vs KBFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

>MCFC vs KBFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad

Advertisement

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Alvaro Vazquez

>Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Prasanth K, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.