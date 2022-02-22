MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Defending champions Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal and they will eye nothing short of a semi-final berth. SC East Bengal will come out throwing out all the punches since they are rooted to the bottom of the table and hence, they would want to spoil the party of Mumbai City FC. This match will take place PJN Stadium, in Margao, on Tuesday evening.

However, in the recent times, Mumbai City FC have not been able to maintain any consistency and have slipped up in the second half of the season. They will need to play at their best and win the upcoming game if they have to enhance their hopes of clinching the trophy.

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC lost to Jamshedpur FC in their last match and this ended their two-match winning spree.

The match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

MCFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 98 between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal.

MCFC vs SCEB Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs SCEB Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will be played on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, in Margao on Tuesday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Marcelo Ribeiro

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Nawaz

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Marcelo Ribeiro

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Mumbai City FC - Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (GK), Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Naocha Singh; Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique; Antonio Perosevic, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh; Marcelo Ribeiro

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.