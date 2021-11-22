>MCGC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa: Mumbai City FC will begin their title defence as they lock horns with perennial contenders FC Goa in match no. 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, November 22. The two teams developed a rivalry in the last couple of seasons and the high-voltage clash will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

The defending champions appointed a new head coach Des Buckingham in place of Sergio Lobera and will be without key players Hugo Bumous and Amrinder Singh this season. On the contrary, FC Goa, have retained a lot of their core players besides their coach Juan Ferando. The team finished fourth last season and they started the pre-season quite early and also won the Durand Cup. The Guars will hope that their preparations come to aid tonight, as they are among the favourites to clinch the title this season.

>Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa:

>CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Dylan Fox,

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins

Strikers: Rowllin Borges, Airam Cabrera, Igor Angulo

>Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

>Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

>FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

