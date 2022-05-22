MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa: Manchester City will be bidding to claim their fourth Premier League title in five years as they prepare to welcome Aston Villa on the final day showdown on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. The reigning champions are currently one point ahead of their title rivals Liverpool and a win or loss in this game could make all the difference for both sides.

City will come into this game after getting held for a 2-2 stalemate by West Ham last weekend and will be desperate to win this contest, having been knocked out of UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the dying embers.

City’s opponents, Aston Villa, meanwhile, also dropped points during their most recent fixture as they played out a 1-1 draw with Burnley at home on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool player and current Aston Villa manager, used his almost full strength at Turf Moor, thus fatigue could be a factor here. Another plus for Man City is that they have beaten Aston Villa in their last eight games across all competitions.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Aston Villa, here is all you need to know:

MCI vs AVL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

MCI vs AVL Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Aston Villa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

MCI vs AVL Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played on Sunday, May 22, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Aston Villa will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

MCI vs AVL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sterling

Vice-Captain: Silva

MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Stones, Chambers, Mings

Midfielders: Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Luiz

Strikers: Sterling, Ings

Manchester City vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Watkins, Ings

