MCI vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The EPL 2021-22 MCI vs BHA Match, April 21, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, 00:30 IST

Defending champions Manchester City will take on tenth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League on April 21.

Brighton might turn out to be an easy opponent for Manchester City but Pep Guardiola is well-aware of the significance of the match. A win against Brighton will help Manchester City in reclaiming the top spot in the EPL points table.

Liverpool are the current table-toppers after Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a convincing 4-0 triumph against Manchester United on April 20. The Reds (76 points) are presently two points above Manchester City, though City have one game in hand.

On the other hand, Brighton might not be facing a relegation threat right now but a point against the defending champions will undoubtedly provide them with some motivation to carry on their three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s men are presently placed at the 10th spot on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion here is everything you need to know:

MCI vs BHA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion match.

MCI vs BHA Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MCI vs BHA Match Details

The MCI vs BHA match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester on Wednesday, April 21, at 12:30 AM IST.

MCI vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Joao Cancelo

Suggested Playing XI for MCI vs BHA Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper- Ederson Moraes

Defenders- Joao Cancelo, Marc Cucurella, Nathan Ake

Midfielders- Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Mac Allister, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards- Phil Foden, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welback

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Possible Staring XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Danny Welback

