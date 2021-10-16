>MCI vs BUR Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley: Pep Guardiola will look to collect all the points on display when Manchester City will cross swords with Burnley on Saturday, October 16, at the Etihad Stadium, England. City played their last league match against Liverpool before the international break and it ended in a 2-2 draw. Burnley are also coming into this game after drawing their previous game against Norwich 0-0.

City are currently occupying the third spot in the Premier League table with 14 points. They are also on the level with their neighbouring rival Manchester United on points and two behind league leader Chelsea.

Burnley’s previous win over City came in 2015 and it is also their only win in their last 27 encounters. Prior to 2015, Burnley’s last win against Cityzens came in 1974. Burnley have lost their previous four games to City by a 5-0 scoreline.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley; here is all you need to know:

>Manchester City vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Silva, Grealish

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; Cornet, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

