MCI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Premier League Match, August 27, Etihad Stadium in Manchester, 7:30 pm IST

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace: Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will aim to get back on the winning track as they will be up against Crystal Palace tomorrow. The match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City come into the fixture after clinching a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in their last Premier League fixture. Pep Guardiola’s men presently find themselves in the second spot in the Premier League standings with two wins from three matches.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, clinched a convincing 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their last Premier League clash. Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha scored a brace in the game to register his side’s first win in the new Premier League season. Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta netted the third goal for his side.

Patrick Vieira’s men are currently occupying ninth spot in the Premier League standings with four points from three matches.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace; here is everything you need to know:

MCI vs CRY Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League match.

MCI vs CRY Live Streaming

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MCI vs CRY Match Details

The MCI vs CRY match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm IST.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Erling Haaland

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Suggested Playing XI for MCI vs CRY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Marc Guehi

Midfielders: Wilfried Zaha, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Erling Haaland, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jamaal Lascelles, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

