>MCI vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Manchester City vs Everton: Manchester City will aim to bag consecutive wins when they lock horns with Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This season has not been too good for Manchester City as they have already lost two out of their 11 games and this includes a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace. However, they galloped to a win over Manchester United in the derby in the last match.

Everton, on the other hand, have made a strong start to this season under new boss Rafael Benitez. They have won four out of their opening six games this season and will not be pushovers when they take on Manchester City.

Everton has recorded four wins, three draws and four defeats. Ahead of this match, they are now on 15 points and are just two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

>Premier League >2021-22 >Manchester City vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City will not be able to avail the services of Jack Grealish, who is still out injured with an injury. Apart from him, Phil Foden too might not feature in this match after picking up an injury during the international break.

Everton have a whole heap of injury problems to deal with. Their star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been side-lined with a thigh injury for three weeks and mid-fielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is out with a metatarsal injury.

>MCI vs EVE Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>MCI vs EVE Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 21 at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

>MCI vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sterling

Vice-Captain: Richarlison

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Dias, Laporte, Godfrey, Keane

Midfielders: Rodri, Gundogan, Delph, Iwobi

Strikers: Sterling, Richarlison

>MCI vs EVE Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gray; Richarlison

